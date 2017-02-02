Five pounds of marijuana taken off city streets

Five pounds of marijuana was found in Belize City this morning by authorities. The drug was found during an anti-firearm and drugs operation this morning by a joint team consisting of Special Branch, Strike Team, and the K9 Unit. The high grade marijuana was found in an abandoned lot in the Faber’s Road Extension. According to police, the drug is believed to have been for a known drug peddler operating in that area. It was deposited as found property.