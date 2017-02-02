National Library Service holds health fair

A health fair was held today the Leo Bradley Library Compound in Belize City. There were number of booths set up by health organizations, who informed students on the importance of a healthy lifestyle. We stopped by and spoke with spokesperson, Emertia Smith.

Emertia Smith – Spokesperson “We here at the Belize National Library Service we are currently having this health fair to let the public be aware that it is very good to maintain healthy lifestyles for longer better living. We are currently we have invited a lot of the health organization to participate in lecturing and to educate the public on healthy lifestyles I think everyone should be concerned with their health but as our day goes by we don’t normally look at what we eat or focus on what we are doing to our bodies. It is very important for us to have healthy lifestyles.

We also got a chance to speak to some of the students who shared their opinions on the fair.

Student 1

“I think the health fair is a nice learning experience and I learned a lot of new things today. So far I’ve learned how to prevent tooth decay, I learned how to brush properly, how to floss to take away the food from between your teeth so I think it is a nice thing they’ve done and I think that it’s really nice that they invited our school and it’s a nice learning experience.

Student 2

“I think the health fair is a good thing because you will learn a lot about science so for students that study Chemistry and Biology it teaches them how to portion their food and the purpose their organs play. For all the other students that are not doing Sciences, they could learn a lot about their blood pressure and just the portioning.