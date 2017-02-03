Man gunned down in front of his home

Twenty nine year old Mark Anthony Jones was gunned down last night as he entered his yard on Pelican Street. The shooter, taking advantage of the poorly lit yard, hid behind the house and waited for the precise moment to pounce on Jones. Public relations officer for the Belize Police Department, Inspector Fitzroy Yearwood spoke to the media.

Insp. Fitzroy Yearwood, PR, Belize Police Department

“Initial investigations revealed that Mark Jones was walking in his yard when a lone gunman came out from behind his house and opened fire at him. It happened so quickly, it was that person was lurking in that area awaiting Mark Jones’ arrival because if you notice he was ambushed in his own yard, so we believe that that person knew more or less the time when he was coming home.”

Carolyn Bailey, the sister of the victim, says that Jones was at a friend’s house before heading home. She believes that he was being monitored.

Carolyn Bailey – Victim’s sister

“They got their food, they were heading home, his girlfriend rode in the yard ahead of him, from the corner of her eye she noticed that a person was standing in the yard that she didn’t know so obviously we knew that it was someone coming after him or something so by the time she could shout for him, the person came out and shot him. He tried to run off but apparently the shot got him and he dropped. So the person was actually waiting for him after he did that he ran through the yard and went through one of the other neighbor’s yard and escaped.”

Both police and Bailey agreed that Jones wasn’t involved in any gang related activities. He was simply a hard work man.

Carolyn Bailey – Victim’s sister

“Hard working person.”

Reporter

“So he wasn’t in that world?”

Carolyn Bailey – Victim’s sister

“No, he was not in that world. He was the type of guy that hung out with his family. He is not someone that hangs out on the street corner or with any gang, he hangs with his family members and close friends that he would call his family.

Insert: Insp. Fitzroy Yearwood, PR, Belize Police Department

“Not because you are a working person means that you haven’t offended some member of the public, so we really have to do in-depth investigation into this murder in particular to find out what would be the motive, why anyone would want to hurt somebody who is a productive citizen. So like I said, we can only rely on eye witnesses and forensic evidence but we know that there is someone out there who might know this whole story and can help us to unfold this murder quicker than for us to have to go into deep investigations.”

Police are still putting the pieces of the puzzle together. A motive has not been established. However, a nine millimeter Glock pistol was found on Iguana Street this morning. That firearm, police believe was used to kill Jones. Police also have a suspect in custody believed to be the trigger man.

Reporter

“Is the suspect cooperating with police?

Insp. Fitzroy Yearwood, PR, Belize Police Department

“Well when you are a suspect, we do not expect cooperation that is where our investigators have to go down into their bags of skills and bring that evidence and bring you in front of the court.”