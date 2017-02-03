San Pedro activist stabbed to death

Hipolito Novelo reporting…

“San Pedro police are investigating the stabbing murder of 44-year-old Felix Ayuso. He lived alone in the San Juan Area of San Pedro Town. The gruesome discovery was made after six o’clock last night by his sister. He was found motionless inside his bedroom. According to Police Press Officer, Inspector Fitzroy Yearwood, due to the state of decomposition, Ayuso had been murdered sometime Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Insp. Fitzroy Yearwood, PR, Belize Police Department

“That murder took place earlier in the day in San Pedro when police officers were called to that scene, the evidence on the scene proved that it didn’t occur recently. For one, the blood was already clotting and because of that and various observations and the door for the victim, Mr. Ayuso, was left open so we tried our best to canvas the area to find out who was the last person he was seen with or who the last person was who was seen coming from his residence. We have someone of interest we are looking for and we are hoping that the people of San Pedro especially his neighbors could help us in this investigation.

Hipolito Novelo

“Ayuso, was last seen alive on Wednesday evening at his Unisex beauty salon on Laguna Drive. His sister went to check on him after he had missed an appointment on Thursday. He was found with countless stabbed wounds to his upper body. Police say it might have been a crime of passion.”

Reporter

“Are you all able to say what was the instrument used in killing him?”

Insp. Fitzroy Yearwood, PR, Belize Police Department

“Well at this time I cannot officially say but for stabbing whenever it’s a stabbing incident it leans more towards a crime of passion so we have several angles that we are looking at but we believe it was a sharp object. I do not want to be specific because you have various objects that you can sharpen and use as a weapon.”

Hipolito Novelo

Investigators are also considering Ayuso’s lifestyle. He was a member of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community in San Pedro Town.

Insp. Fitzroy Yearwood, PR, Belize Police Department

“Whenever a murder occurs and the police find out about it hours later it leaves us at a disadvantage to begin with because the perpetrator of that crime had ample time to leave the island, come to mainland and then we would have to have that suspect in custody to really question that person and see what was his motive or was this , because for us to specify that maybe it’s his lifestyle it would be unfair to him and to the accused, we want to investigate first and then we can comment on that. Like I said each case, especially a case like this one that we know a crime of passion, it is unfair for the police to bear that burden and say that there is a serial killer of gay men out there, we cannot bear that burden it is not a fact.”

Hipolito Novelo

Ayuso’s residence had been burglarized recently and investigators are also looking at that angle for a motive.

Insp. Fitzroy Yearwood, PR, Belize Police Department

“We cannot ascertain if anything was taken on this particular occasion but I can tell you that investigators have been looking at that angle also but who could ascertain what is missing or if any item is missing being that the sole resident of this place is deceased. Like I said we have to really canvas that area and the police have been out there since the discovery of this body and we will not let this go cold, we are on top of it and as soon as we have those answers for your questions I will get back to you.”

Reporter

“ Are there any outward indications that there was forced entry or that the place had been ransacked which would be consistent with a burglary or aggravated burglary?”

Insp. Fitzroy Yearwood, PR, Belize Police Department

“At this time I cannot comment on that. I already explained that his front door was left open, that is all I can say when it comes to the scene at this time.”

This is the first murder to occur on Ambergris Caye for 2017.