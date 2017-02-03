Toledo women undergo training

Paul Mahung reporting…

“Facilitator of the training session was program officer at Humana People to People Belize, Regina Hun.”

Regina Hun – Facilitator

“The training about this job is to teach women how to make pineapple jam and when they learn how to make the jam, they will go home and practice so when they practice they will make dozens of jam which they could sell to the local market and then the income would help their children to pay school fees and so on.”

Are these ladies from one community or different communities?

Regina Hun – Facilitator

“We are having women from Trio and Indian Creek.”

Paul Mahung

“Where do they get the pineapples from?”

Regina Hun – Facilitator

“ We got the pineapples from Felina’s Farm.”

Paul Mahung

“What organization is helping them?

Regina Hun – Facilitator

“The organization that is helping them is Humana People to People Belize.”

Paul Mahung

“What other communities are involved in this project?”

Regina Hun – Facilitator

“Other communities that are involved in this project are Golden Stream, Indian Creek, Blue Creek, Santa Teresa and San Benito Poite.”

Paul Mahung

“Once the jam is produced in the bottle where would be the marketing agent.”

Regina Hun – Facilitator

“The marketing agent we try to encourage the women that they should go and sell to the local market in Punt Gorda.”

Paul Mahung

“How often is this project being done?”

Regina Hun – Facilitator

“We encourage all the families to be like every month doing training sessions and this is not the only session we do with the families we do nutrition, health and hygiene and how to make things and chicken projects; these are all the improve the income of the family.”

Regina Hun remarked that she appreciated the interest and level of participation of the women and owner of Felina’s Farm in Trio for continued assistance in availability of the required training materials and appropriate venue for practical sessions. The training opportunity in the making of pineapple jam by a group of women from Trio and Indian Creek had direct support of Child AID program of Human People to People Belize.