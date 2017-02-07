BWS Employee on Remand for Unlicensed Firearm

A resident of a Welch Street address in Belize City is on remand at the Belize Central Prison after he was found with an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. 28-year-old, Rafael Reyes was stopped and searched yesterday at around four thirty on Dolphin Street by police officers who were on mobile patrol. In a black bag being carried by Reyes, the officers found a black point thirty eight F and L revolver with six live rounds of ammunition. Reyes was unable to produce a license for the weapon and was subsequently placed under arrest. Reyes was in the company of another male person but he was released since he was not found committing any offences. Reyes who is employed by Belize Water Services has been charged for kept firearm and ammunition without a gun license and was arraigned today and was arraigned today before Senior Magistrate Sharon Frazer. He pled not guilty and is to reappear in court on April 6, 2017.