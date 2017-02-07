Canon Leroy Flowers Says Senate Inquiry Is a Farce

The Senate Special Select Committee inquiry into the Auditor General’s report on the Immigration and nationality department will continue tomorrow. So far four persons have been questioned by the Committee. They are the Auditor General, Dorothy Bradley, former acting Immigration Director, Maria Marin, Former Immigration Director, Ruth Meighan and Senior Immigration Officer, Gordon Wade. Several revelations have been made during the hearings but one person who is not convinced that anything will come out of the exercise is Canon Leroy Flowers. He told the media the ongoing process is a sham.

CANON LEROY FLOWERS

“It sickens my stomach to watch Ms. Marin, Ms. Meighan and Mr. Wade before the commission. To me it is a farce, because one nobody would be held accountable. This is what the third time fourth time that we are going through this ring around and nobody; I mean who delivered the passport to the man Kim, why is he not called right after Mr.Wade somebody must have given unless some of them from the department must have given it to you, that is all I’m saying and nobody? Man is it that we are fools? Good god, those are some of my challenges. I am not accusing anybody. Civil servants who perpetuate those are the ones and see very piously they go to church and they are the best citizens of this land ,that is wrong that I what I’m talking about.”

The hearing will begin at 9:30 tomorrow morning and scheduled witnesses include former CEO, Candelaria Saldivar Morter, Finance Officer Teresita Castellanos and Edgar Cano who was the Officer in Charge of Benque Viejo del Carmen.