Robbers Target UNO Service Station in Broad Daylight

Police are investigating a robbery of the UNO gas station located at the foot of the Bel-China Bridge just before nine o’clock this morning. Reports reaching Love News indicate that an estimated fifteen thousand dollars was taken in the robbery. Love News understands that two men entered and relieved one of the workers of a knapsack that contained the money. Police have gotten significant leads in this latest robbery which was reportedly carried out by three male individuals including one that was in a getaway vehicle outside the establishment. We spoke with a senior personnel of the UNO Service Station who told us that the monies were about to be taken to the bank for deposit and that the surveillance cameras have captured the culprits who are now being sought by the authorities.