Transport Minister Goes South to Assess Ports and Water Transport

Defence Minister, John Saldivar is not the only one on tour in the country as his Cabinet colleague, Edmond Castro was recently in the south taking stock of the country’s port and boat transportation facilities. Minister Castro is the substantive minister for Transport with responsibility for the ports. We spoke with the Minister today to find out more on his tour in the south and what changes came about and what initiatives will be undertaken for improvements.

As it relates to the ports, Minister Castro says he was pleased with what he found at the southern facilities.

Accompanying the Minister on his tour in the south were the Ports Commissioner, Merlene Bailey Martinez, Port Authority Operations Manager, Sherlett Martinez and Big Creek Officer for the Belize Port Authority, Jessica Godoy. It is to be noted that the construction of another deep water port to be erected at the Commerce Bight in Dangriga is now in its early stages.