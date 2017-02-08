Belize City Council Supports Innovative Teaching Strategies via Donations

Several primary schools will be receiving donations from the Belize City Council to aid teachers in their efforts towards innovative teaching strategies. According to City Councilor, Hyacinth Latchman-Cuellar who holds the portfolio for women and children, this initiative was sparked after she received a letter from a standard five teacher from Saint John’s Primary School in Belize City.

HYACINTH LATCHMAN-CUELLAR

“In the letter he stated that as a teacher he tries to find innovative ways for the students to learn and succeed. He hinted that they are tasked with getting material needed for the children to learn at their best ability. Presently there is this initiative which myself along with our Child Advisory Body came up with. This initiative will provide donations to eight primary schools throughout Belize City. In the case of this Standard Five Class from St. John’s Anglican School this donation today will be used to purchase cup boards, Bristol boards, white board markers, permanent markers, educational games and colored papers for the students of this particular Standard Five class. Along with the Child Advisory Body we have already identified the other schools who will receive donations that will be used for Standard Six students with PSE preparations. This will help the teachers and students get better results for this very important exam and help their children further their education. A total of six thousand dollars has been allocated for this particular initiative. These donations will be given out starting today in the months of February and March. I would like to personally say a big thank you to Mayor Darrell Bradley, Deputy Mayor Dean Samuels and all the counselors of Belize City who have always supported and approved plans and initiatives as it relates to the portfolios of Women and Children.”

St John’s Primary School was the first to receive their donation from the Belize City Council via a handing over this afternoon on the school’s compound. The six thousand dollars is being taken from the budget for women and children allocated from the Belize City Council.