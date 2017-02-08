Foreign Affairs Officials Make Presentation to Galen Students and Faculty

Foreign Affairs Minister, Wilfred Elrington was out west today making presentations to the students and faculty of Galen University. His presentations focused on the Belize/Guatemala issue and formed part of the publicity campaign leading up to a possible referendum on the matter. Public Relations Officer, Arlette Gomez spoke more on today’s presentations.

ARLETTE GOMEZ

“The focus is on educating the Belizean public on the matter of Guatemala’s unfounded claim and we are speaking about the process of going to the ICJ. As you know for us to get to the ICJ we have to hold a referendum to let the Belizean people decide on whether we should go to the ICJ or not and so we are in the education process, we are visiting organizations, homes businesses to make this presentation on this matter. We’ve been to Ministries in the Public Service, we’ve been to some private sector companies, we’ve spoken with members of the chamber of commerce, we’ve been to universities, Galen University, UB and some high schools. Generally the reception is that people want to know, people want the information and they want to be informed and that is what we are doing. We are informing them and giving them all the information and the facts as we have them and at the end of the day this is a personal choice and we will have to use that information and then let them make their personal choice as to whether they should vote yes or no to the ICJ.”

The presenters today were Ambassadors Stuart Leslie and James Murphy as well as Minister Elrington. The presentations go for about an hour and a half and includes a question and answer segment. The team will be heading south to the Toledo District next week as part of the Belize/Guatemala education campaign.