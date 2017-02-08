Former CEO Says Trio of Public Officers Were to Be Held Accountable in Wong Hong Kim Scandal

The most infamous case in the passport scandal was the one involving South Korean Criminal Wong Hong Kim. The man accused of pushing for the approval of Kim’s Belizean nationality was then Junior Minister, Elvin Penner, who was taken to court by COLA. That case was thrown out. Up to date no one has been held criminally responsible for the matter. Well according to former CEO, Candelaria Saldivar Morter, she reported three officers to the Public Service Commission so that they can be held responsible. However, the case was also thrown out.

CANDELARIA SALDIVAR

“