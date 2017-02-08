Hotchandani Continues Work as Chairman at Corozal Free Zone Chamber of Commerce

Anil Hotchandani from the Mirage group has been re-elected as the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce at the Corozal Free Zone. Serving along with Hotchandani will be Daniel Mora, Kishore Makhijani and Gulab Sharma. One hundred and five businesses were eligible to vote in today’s elections. Hotchandani received seventy three votes, Mora received sixty seven, Makhijani received sixty three votes while Sharma got sixty votes. The other candidates were Curtis Arnold, Joe Romero and Satish Punjabi. The election was supervised by Free Zone officials and confirmed by a Justice of the Peace.