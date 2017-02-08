Police Impounds Vehicle Used in UNO Robbery

Yesterday we told you of the over fifteen thousand dollars taken during a robbery at the UNO Service Station located on Youth for the Future Drive in Belize City. While two of three male persons are being sought to answer to this latest crime, we can tell you that investigators have impounded the vehicle believed to have been used in the robbery. The vehicle, a gold Honda Accord sedan without a license plate, was reportedly under surveillance since yesterday as it was seen parked on West Street. According to police blotter, the authorities responded to the service station at around nine o’clock yesterday morning and took statements from the employees. Those statements revealed that two men ambushed the administrative officer who had just exited the office with two bags of money in a knapsack. He was relieved of the knapsack at gunpoint by one of the robbers while the other raided the cash register of an undisclosed amount of money. The men then escaped in a vehicle waiting nearby. There are speculations that the robbery may have been facilitated from the inside but investigators are yet to confirm this.