UDP Calls for Eamon Courtenay’s Resignation

The United Democratic Party has called for the removal of Senior Counsel Eamon Courtenay as a Senator. The call comes after a constitutional challenge was filed on February 3. The Ashcroft group is asking the Court to strike down two pieces of legislation that the Government recently passed to safeguard Belize’s foreign assets. On Friday, January 27, Prime Minister Dean Barrow introduced amendments to the Central Bank International Immunities Act and the Crowns Proceeding Act. In it’s release, the UDP says quote “If the Ashcroft group were to succeed in getting a US Court order against our reserves, all the assets of the Central Bank would be frozen until the matter is finalized and the amount quantified. During that period, the Central Bank and the country would not be able to pay for supplies or conduct foreign transactions. It would cripple trade and business and bring us to a standstill.” End of quote.