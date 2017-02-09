Missing Visa Foils Go From Tench to Wade to Middleton to Eric Chang

Yesterday, the port commander at the Phillip Goldson International Airport, Edgar Cano appeared before the Senate Special Select Committee. Before being transferred to the PGIA, Cano was in charge of the Western port of entry in Benque Viejo del Carmen. Cano was questioned about the disappearance of eight visa foils. It was later determined by the Auditor General that the foils were taken out of the Immigration Department and reportedly were in the possession of former Belize City Deputy Mayor, Eric Chang.

MARK LIZARRAGA

“So when Mr.Tench discovered that the eight foils were missing who would he have reported that to?”

EDGAR CANO

“He called me and said that he discovered that those were missing.”

MARK LIZARRAGA

“So he called you to tell you even though you were on holiday. So you knew?”

EDGAR CANO

“Yes.”

MARK LIZARRAGA

“Afterwards it was found out that Mr.Wade had removed the Visa foils but Mr.Tench should have been the one in charge because Mr.Tench would have signed off that he received them from the previous shift supervisor am I correct?”

EDGAR CANO

“Yes.”

MARK LIZARRAGA

“Then the question is how did Mr.Wade come into possession of those foils? Did he steal them because he was not responsible for them.”

EDGAR CANO

“He was not responsible for them so I cannot comment on that.”

MARK LIZARRAGA

“And then he gave them to one Mr.Middleton for sale and then somehow the Deputy Mayor ended up with them etc. etc but you are saying that you were called by Mr.Tench to say the foils were missing even though you were on holiday and what did you do when you received that call?”

EDGAR CANO

“I advised him to immediately report it to the headquarters.”

MARK LIZARRAGA

“And that would have been the director.”