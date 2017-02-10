Continuing the Fight Against HIV/AIDS in Belize
HIV/AIDS remains an issue in Belize and the Ministry of Health will face some challenges in the coming months as several funding agencies from abroad have and are pulling out of Belize. Love News spoke to Director of Health Services, Dr Marvin Manzanero on the current situation and the statistics of HIV in Belize.
Dr Manzanero went on to speak on the matter of personal responsibility when it comes to health factors and the medical responses.