Female Attorneys Take Silk Before Chief Justice

Two female attorneys were elevated to Senior Counsel status this morning in the courtroom of the Chief Justice, Kenneth Benjamin. Both Dolores Balderamos Garcia and Robertha Usher-Magnus took silk just after ten o’clock when they exchanged their junior robes for silk court attire. Supporting the motion for Balderamos-Garcia was Senior Counsel Lisa Shoman while Denise Courtenay rendered support for Usher-Magnus. The two women took their oath to uphold the ideals and privileges as senior counsels not only before the Chief Justice but also in the presence of Justices Michelle Arana, Courtenay Abel, Sonya Young and Shona Griffith. Balderamos-Garcia, who will complete thirty years of legal practice this year, has been an active attorney when it comes to laws protecting women and children and has established a remarkable reputation when it comes to family court matters. She has served as a Government Minister with a lead in the human development and women’s portfolio and has also served in the capacity of Special Envoy for Children and People with HIV/AIDS. The People’s United Party to which she is affiliated sent out a release today congratulating her on her elevation and citing a part of the Chief Justice’s presentation where he highlighted her stellar contribution through her years of practice and also through her public service in the legislature where she led major changes in the law that positively affected Women, Children and Family Law.