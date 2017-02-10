Health Officials Prepare for Arrival of Dr Etienne of PAHO

Ministry of Health is preparing to welcome the Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr Carissa Etienne who is expected to arrive in the country over the weekend. Director of Health Services, Dr Marvin Manzanero spoke to Love News on the director’s itinerary whilst in Belize.

According to a release out of Washington DC, during Dr Etienne’s visit, the highlight of this visit is the signing of the Country Cooperation Strategy (CCS) 2017-2021 which is geared at showing a medium-term vision to guide PAHO/WHO’s work in and with the country in support of the country’s national health policies, and strategic plans towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Dr Etienne will be accompanied by PAHO Chief of Staff Dr Merle Lewis and PAHO/WHO Representative in Belize Dr Luis Roberto Escoto.