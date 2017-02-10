Melissa Ferguson Freed of Conspiracy Charge

47-year-old, Melissa Ferguson was at the Belize City Magistrate’s Court today in the company of her attorney, Richard Bradley where the charge of conspiracy to commit kidnapping was dropped. For context, Attorney Bradley gave us a recap of how the charge came about.

According to Ferguson, the last seven months have been stressful for her but she is now relieved that her part is over.

Ferguson was not scheduled to be in court today but rather her husband, William Mason and four others who are on remand for the murder of Pastor Llewellyn Lucas were to appear before the magistrate. Bradley explained what transpired.

Mason’s hearing was adjourned for February 21, 2017.