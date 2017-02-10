Rebecca Rath Comes Home from the Philippines

Miss Belize Universe, Rebecca Rath returned home today. Rath represented Belize at the Miss Universe Pagaent held late last month in the Philippines. Upon Rath’s arrival, a motorcade was held which ended at the Bliss Center for the Performing Arts where a press conference took place. Rath shared her experience.

Rath spoke of what she took away from the competition and how it made her an overall better person.

Rath said she was impressed with the level of unity and support behind her as she represented the country.

Rath said she will continue visiting schools sharing a message of unity. She encouraged the women in Belize to go after their dreams, be confident and stand for what they believe in. Another event in Rath’s honor will take place in her hometown of Dangriga on Monday.