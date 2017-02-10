Suspect in Rape Case Nabbed in Ladyville

Ladyville Police have caught up with a suspect in a rape case who has been on the run for over two months now. 29-year-old, Adam Meighan was picked up in the Ladyville area earlier this week and was charged with rape. Love News understands that an additional charge of robbery was handed to Meighan just prior to his arraignment this afternoon in the Belize City Magistrate’s Court. These charges stem from a report made on December 2, 2016 where a woman stated that whilst walking in a secluded area in Vista del Mar around five o’clock in the morning, she was attacked, raped and robbed. Investigations into the case led to Meighan being the key suspect but he was evading the authorities who had gone to his home on several occasions.