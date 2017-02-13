Convicted Killer to go to Retrial

The case of Daniel Cu who was accused of killing his common law wife on December 16, 2006 went to court today. His attorney, Bryan Neal spoke of what transpired inside the courtroom today.

BRYAN NEAL

“He was accused of murdering hsi common law wife Ms.Maria Botes on the 16th of December 2006. He was tried, convicted of murder, he appealed and the court of appeal ordered a retrial. We tried in Orange Walk a couple months ago to have a retrial but that was aborted because of a tainted jury and so we are back here today but today early in court this morning I had discussed previously the possibility 00give the facts that the director of public prosecution could reduce the charges from murder to manslaughter. At the 11th hour this morning I was informed that that was the decision of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to reduce the charges from murder to manslaughter and when that was done based on advice given and based on what the defendant wanted to do he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.”

Cu will return to court next week.