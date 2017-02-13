Fourth Contract Renewal for Ombudsman Arzu

Lionel Arzu’s contract as Ombudsman was renewed for another year as per the announcement of Prime Minister Dean Barrow on January 27. Arzu took his oath today at the Belize House in Belmopan despite expressed opposition from PUP Senator, Valerie Woods in the last sitting of the Senate. The appointment of Arzu back in 2016 also had some opposition from the People’s United Party via Francis Fonseca and Lisa Shoman as well as the Senator for the private sector, Mark Lizarraga. The contract is for one year as was last year’s; a change from the usual 3-year-contract granted for this position. Ombudsman Arzu is now into his fourth year in office. The Office of the Ombudsman has been opened since 1999 and serves as a place where members of the public can file complaints against members of the Government service or agencies including the utility companies.