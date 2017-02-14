BALAC Wants Courtenay Out of the Senate

The newly formed BALAC – Belizeans Against Lord Ashcroft and Courtenay- protested in front of Eamon Courtenay’s Law firm on A Street in the Kings Park Area of Belize City. The group wants Courtenay to resign from his post as the Lead Opposition Senator. They say Courtenay should resign because there is a clear conflict of interest since Courtenay’s legal services has been hired by Lord Michael Ashcroft who is vehemently seeking to collect his fifty million dollars arbitration award. Hipolito Novelo reports.

PROTESTOR

“So leave ! Leave ! Courtney leave ! because this is not over yet. This is not over, we will not let you represent us and represent Lord Ashcroft at the same time.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO REPORTING

“That was the strong message being sent by about 70 protestors this morning to Senior Counsel and PUP Senator Eamon Courtenay. They call themselves Belizean Against Lord Aschroft and Courtenay and their leader is UDP Mouthpiece, Alfonso Noble.”

ALFONSO NOBLE

“No it’s not registered, this is an ad hoc group, this started yesterday. People decided to do something and show that we are not happy with what is happening and that is what you are seeing here today.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO REPORTING

“This group, which Noble says was not influenced by the United Democratic Party, protested in front of Courtenay’s Law firm in Belize City.”

LOCAL REPORTER

Are they being paid to be here?

ALFONSO NOBLE

“Ask them.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“I know they will say no but I’m asking you.”

ALFONSO NOBLE

“My pockets are emptier than most people out here, I don’t have any money.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO REPORTING

“And the protestors say that Courtenay must go. They want him to resign from his senatorial position.”

ALFONSO NOBLE

“This man is a representative of the People’s United Party in the senate, he voted for this legislation, he said that no right thinking Belizean would oppose such a thing yet here he is running to and from the US every so often at the beckon call of his lord to further oppose that which is contrary to Belize’s national interest. Do you know what this means? If he is successful here in Belize the US will be able to be free to muster our foreign reserves. This man is a traitor, this man is vulture like, like a vampire and is this the kind of person that we want in the senate?”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Some say the UDP is trying to oust Eamon from the senate in order to get rid of him from the senate special select committee to prevent him from revealing more stuff from the AG report.”

ALFONSO NOBLE

“The senate is taking its course and the information is coming out despite Eamon’s absence.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO REPORTING

“Courtenay is not prepared to give up his seat in the Senate nor cease from offering Lord Michael Aschroft his legal services.”

EAMON COURTENAY

“I am an attorney at law and that is my profession, I have been representing companies related to Lord Ashcroft for years as Mr.Barrow continues to do through his lawfirm that is my business. Mr.Barrow does that and he goes to the house, he is in absolutely same position. You really think that if I am not represent Michael Ashcroft he will go home? Believe me, Michael Ashcroft is the most tenacious litigator I have ever come across in my professional life and I don’t believe for a second that it is because of me that he is able to do the litigation, the litigation would continue.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO REPORTING

“And while the protest continued outside his law office, Senator Courtenay seemed unbothered.”

EAMON COURTENAY

“I don’t know who the people are, we live in a democracy they are entitled to demonstrate and express their free will and to show their disagreement with myself or anybody else in the court and I have no quarrel with them doing that, it does not seem to me to be an advisable course but that is their right so I have no objections to that.”

Reporting for Love News, I am Hipolito Novelo.