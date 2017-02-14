Duty Free Cattle From Belize to Guatemala

At around eight o’clock last night Belize saw the first shipment of duty free cattle cross the western border into Guatemala as part of Belize’s Partial Scope Agreement and Sanitary requirement between the two countries. Although the agreement was signed onto over a decade ago, it was never utilized until yesterday. This first duty free export was done by private farmer, Nathan Gaeger of Banana Bank, Cayo District. The shipment is bound for Guatemala City. Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Jose Alpuche spoke to Love News on this milestone achieved in the agriculture sector.

JOSE ALPUCHE

”

CEO Alpuche noted to Love News that while cattle is only just being exported to Guatemala there are other commodities already being shipped out duty free.

JOSE ALPUCHE

”

Majority of the cattle exported came out of the Spanish Lookout area in the Cayo District.