Females Outnumber Males in UB 2017 Graduation

This past weekend saw four hundred and ninety nine young men and women coming out of the University of Belize as part of the institution’s February commencement exercise. The official ceremony took place at the school’s gymnasium in Belmopan on Saturday, February 11 with the keynote address being delivered by Belize’s Minister of Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs, Wilfred Elrington. Of the total number of graduates, the Faculty of Education and Arts saw the majority with two hundred and fourteen persons completing that program. This was followed by the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences with one hundred and sixty; followed by the Faculty of Science and Technology with ninety three while the Faculty of Nursing, Allied Health and Social Work saw only thirty two persons completing the program. The level of completion ranged from certificate levels to Associate’s and Bachelor’s degrees. Females dominated this graduation cohort by having registered at three hundred and twenty or just over sixty four percent while the males registered at about thirty six percent with one hundred and seventy nine graduates.