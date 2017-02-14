Placencia Community Joins Call Against Offshore Drilling

Another stand was taken over the weekend against offshore drilling via the Placencia Art Festival. The Belize Coalition to Save Our Natural Heritage sent out a release today saying that the stand taken was done by three hundred members of the Placencia community who demanded that the government adopt a policy of closing Belizean waters and the Barrier Reef from offshore exploration and drilling. Petitions were written and signed by the southern community and addressed to the Belize Tourism Board, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry responsible for Fisheries and Climate Change. The release went on to note that as of today, over 30,000 Belizeans have and continue to say “No” to offshore oil exploration and drilling in Belize particularly from San Pedro and Caye Caulker.