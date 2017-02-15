Joint Police Efforts Yield Illegal Weapons and Ammunition

A joint Southside strike team conducted an early morning operation on Caesar Ridge Road which resulted in the discovery of forty point nine millimeter live rounds, a point forty five revolver, an AK forty seven rifle and seventy pounds of cannabis. Police say the abandoned house in which the items were found, is believed to be used by known drug peddlers. Also today, Southside Police found a nine millimeter pistol along with six live rounds in an abandoned lot in the Port Loyola area. In both instances, no one was found in the area and the items were labeled as found property.