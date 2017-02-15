Lobster Season Closes

At the stroke of midnight lobster season will officially be closed and it will remain closed until midnight of June 14. Anyone found in possession of lobster after today will be penalized by being criminally charged and fined a dollar amount for the offence. Fishermen are also reminded that they need to remove lobster traps from fishing grounds during the closed season. Fisheries officials will be visiting fishing camps and coastal fishing communities to take stock of lobster traps owned by individual fishers in order to facilitate the registration of these traps.