Peter Portillo Gets 5 Years for Firearm Offence

Twenty-eight year old Peter Portillo, a laborer of 4 Coffin Street, charged with kept firearm and ammunition without a gun license, was found guilty of the charges today by Magistrate Carlon Mendoza. He was sentenced to 5 years for each offence with the stipulation that the sentences are to run concurrently. Therefore, Portillo will only serve 5 years. The incident occurred on August 21, 2016. The police were called to a house in Morter’s Alley in response to a report that Portillo was behaving disorderly. Upon their arrival the police detained Portillo and while they were putting him in the police mobile a firearm fell from the waist of his pants. When the police retrieved the firearm they saw that it was a .38 revolver which contained 5 live rounds of ammunition. As a result, Portillo was taken into custody and charged. Portillo gave a statement from the dock in which he denied any knowledge of the firearm. He called one witness, Lincoln Saunders, who testified that while Portillo was at his house in Morter’s Alley he did not see him with any firearm.