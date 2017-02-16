Accused Murderer Walks Free in Punta Gorda

Shockwaves were felt in Punta Gorda after the body of Juana Cardinez Cowo was found with over twenty stab wounds inside an apartment on Main Street in that municipality in July 2015. Today, the man accused of the brutal murder, Alberto Coleman, walked out of the Courtroom a free man, as a trial without jury ended in front of Justice Dennis Hanomansignh. Love News spoke with Coleman’s attorney, Richard Bradley who said that Police simply had the wrong man.

Love News also spoke with Coleman who maintained his innocence. Cowo’s body was found when authorities broke down the door to her apartment after family and friends became worried when they were unable to get in touch with her.