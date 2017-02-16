Catholic Bishop Osmond Peter Martin Passes

November 18, 2016 marked ten years since Catholic Bishop, Osmond Peter Martin retired as the leader of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Belize and Belmopan City. Following retirement he relocated to Dangriga Town for a quiet life with family members and this morning he passed away. We hear more in this report from correspondent Harry Arzu.

HARRY ARZU

A release from the Roman Catholic Diocese said funeral arrangements are pending, awaiting further consultation with his immediate family and bishops in the region As was mentioned, on October 7, 1982 he was ordained Auxiliary Bishop. He became the first Garifuna and Belizean bishop for the Church. His ordination had the presence of his parents as well as the former Governor General of Belize, Dr Dame Minita Gordon and the late Right Honorable George Cadle Price as well as high officials of the Catholic Church from around the world. At ten o’clock this morning, bells at all Roman Catholic parishes were rung to mark the Bishop’s death.