Foreign Minister to Guyana for Heads of Government Sessions

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wilfred Elrington is in Guyana for the twenty eighth inter-sessional meeting of the Conference of the Heads of Government. Regional leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues such as Correspondent Banking, Tourism, the status of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy as well as Crime and Security. Leaders are also expected to ratify decisions arising from the 37th regular meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM. Issues relating to regional security, including border disputes between Belize and Guatemala and Guyana and Venezuela, will be discussed during closed-door sessions. Foreign Affairs Minister Wilfred Elrington is leading the delegation which includes Special Envoy for Women and Children Kim Simplis Barrow, CEO in the Ministry of Human Development Judith Alpuche, Belize’s CARICOM Ambassador Daniel Gutierez and Director of International Cooperation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Orla Kantun Coleman. Mrs. Barrow will participate in the Every Caribbean Woman, Every Caribbean Child Initiative, which is a two-day forum for CARICOM First Ladies and Spouses. The initiative focuses on four priority issues: teenage pregnancy, violence against women and children cervical cancer and mother to child transmission of HIV in the Caribbean.