Jason Cortez Slain on Western Avenue

Belize City police are investigating the shooting murder of 21 year old Jason Cortez. Cortez was shot last night while he was walking on Western Avenue at around six twenty five. Police say that he was being followed and when the gunman saw the opportunity to strike, he did so shooting Cortez several times. He was shot to the chest, abdomen, back and buttocks. According to Police Press Officer, Inspector Fitzroy Yearwood, Cortez was rushed to the K.H.M.H but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

FITZROY YEARWOOD

“The quickness of which this happened it had to be that someone was following him because it was within quick minutes. This person approached him and opened fire, he was just walking up the street.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Now interestingly a week ago also on Western Avenue Alrich August was shot, from the investigation is there anything to suggest that these two shootings are related?”

FITZROY YEARWOOD

“Well in all fairness to my investigators I don’t want to try to connect any dots but we are definitely looking at various possibilities and angles and like I said with the quickness of the police response we were able to rush him, because we actually had to transport him to the hospital and our officers did not rest until we detained someone that we believe is a suspect. So lets see where that leads and I could get back to you on “

One person has been detained for questioning as investigations continue.