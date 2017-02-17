Belize’s Queen of Brukdown Needs Blood Donors

The queen of “Brukdown” Leela Vernon remains hospitalized at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City. Vernon is suffering from chronic renal failure and she needs blood. According to family members, doctors are doing all they can to treat the iconic Belizean artist but she needs type A positive blood. Yesterday three persons donated blood to Vernon and today, Manish Chainani and his brother visited the blood bank to make their donation.

You are willing to donate blood, you are asked to visit the blood bank near the KHMH to make your donation.