Hit and Run on the Hummingbird Injures Couple

A recent hit and run traffic incident is under investigation in western Belize. We hear more in this report from our Correspondent, Fem Cruz.

FEM CRUZ

“A hit and run traffic incident on the Hummingbird Highway yesterday evening left a couple from Las Flores, Belmopan hospitalized. According to one of the victims Christian Alarcon, on Saturday February 19th sometime around 4:30 he left his home in Las Flores Belmopan along with his fiancé Brenda Avelar on their 250 Kawasaki Motorcycle en route to Cave’s Branch river to swim. Upon reaching Armenia Village on the Hummingbird highway they were suddenly hit from behind by an unknown vehicle. The couple was rushed to the Western Regional Hospital where the driver of the motorcycle Alarcon suffered a right broken leg, a cut wound to the neck, and complained of pain to his entire body. His fiancé Brenda Avelar suffered injuries to her neck, and complained of pain to her back. The family told Love News that police have detained one person who they believe is responsible for this incident.”