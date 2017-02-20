Immigration Minister Responds to the Nanes Fiasco

Last week we reported on leaked documents that showed that immigration officer Addy Pacheco picked up the passport for Nanes Schnitzer. As you may recall, Nanes Schnitzer who also went by David Banes and David Nanes was the man who acquired several fake Belizean documents. He is also the man who evaded jail time in Belize and fled the country after Mexico wanted him sent to their country to answer charges of fraud as it relates to a multi-million dollars Ponzi scheme. When the matter came to light back in 2015, PUP Senators suggested that the Senate investigate how Nanes Schnitzer received several of his immigration documents, but that motion was opposed by the majority. Senator for Government Business and Minister of Immigration Godwin Hulse spoke on the matter.

GODWIN HULSE

“I have no difficulty with any document I sign because so help me God if I found out it was fraudulent I would have been the first to revoke and put the people out but what I am saying is that as Minister and sometimes I sat there until 8 or 9 in the night I had to set in systems where I made sure the other people signing with me so I can say “Did you do this. Is this correct. Is this your signature?” and then I signed. Remember after that it had three processes still to go through. I did the same thing in the natural resources Ministry people sat there with me and signed with me until late in the night it is a stressful job to take that on especially when you think you have a team behind you that should be honorable and honest and in fact they have a game and they are smiling with you. I honestly would like to see them go to jail.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Would it be irregular for Ms.Pacheco to pick up that document showed that she actually picked it up for Nanes, would that be regular?”

GODWIN HULSE

“Well if she had permission to pick it up because the requirement does have a requirement that you sign who picks up passports and I don’t know why she would have been picking it up but if she did and she didn’t have the permission then they should never have given it to her. If the justice of the peace said that he knew him and that he was here that is your first thing that is the man who is accountable for trying to say that he knows this man is here which is the requirement when he didn’t know the man was here; that is the first case. The director of immigration is responsible for calling in the police and saying that they have a fil that is fraudulent to please initiate an investigation. Let me tell you this I was going to appear before the commission to deal with Mr.Robinson and Ms.Neal I was prepared to go there because I wanted to see those to an end. I was promptly kicked out and told I have no place. There was separation this starts with your CEO, goes down to your department head not the Minister.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Are you aware that the director is investigate it?”

GODWIN HULSE

“Why would I be blocking it I don’t give two pints. I already cancelled his nationality and threw him out the country that is my responsibility that happened already.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“You do agree that it requires a police investigation?”

GODWIN HULSE

“Then let the police investigate I have no problem with that you are calling for one let that happen.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Would you direct your director to go ahead and report the matter to police?”

GODWIN HULSE

“I have no problem I would direct her now, yesterday last week.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Shouldn’t it have been done last month when the thing mattered?”

GODWIN HULSE

“Listen to me, if the media is suggesting that Godwin Hulse should run everything in the department trust me Godwin Hulse can but the whole department goes home you will get two passports a year, they will be genuine passports and no visa but they will be very clean. I have to work with a team that is working.”

After fleeing Belize in 2015, Nanez was recaptured in Mexico earlier this year.