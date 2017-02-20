Leela Vernon Remembered for Culture, Music and Kriol

Leela Vernon is affectionately referred to as the Queen of Brukdown in Belize. The 66-year-old passed away Sunday morning at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City. Vernon is well known for the work she has done over the years to keep the Kriol culture alive. We hear more in this report from correspondent Paul Mahung.

Love News spoke with Belize’s music ambassador, Shyne Barrow about Vernon’s impact on Belizean music.

The National Kriol Council issued a release expressing their condolences to Vernon’s family. The Cultural Attaché, Myrna Manzanares reflected on the life of Leela Vernon.

Manzanares said it is the hope of the Council to keep Vernon’s dream of seeing the tenth of September recognized as National Kriol Day, alive.

The National Kriol Council says in honor of Vernon, they will more aggressively pursue the cultural aspect of the Belize Kriol through Education, Music and Culture so that our children will readily recognize their cultural identity and value. Vernon’s family has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of condolences reaching the family upon the news of her death