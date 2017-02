Senior Counsel Denys Barrow is wrapping up his business here in Belize to take up his new position as one of the seven judges on the Caribbean Court of Justice. Prime Minister Dean Barrow is the Senior Counsel’s brother and has always boasted of his brother’s brilliant legal mind. He told the media that he is beyond delighted at the news.

DEAN BARROW

”

Senior Counsel Denys Barrow takes up his post on June 1, 2017.