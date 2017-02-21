Second Victim Identified in February 20 Murder

Police are still working at putting the puzzle pieces together to solve the two murders that occurred in San Ignacio Town on Sunday night and early Monday morning. In the first incident, the victim was identified as 23-year-old, Alvaro Aldana. The second victim, however, who was killed on First Street was only just identified this afternoon during his post mortem examination at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital. His identity has been confirmed as that of 21-year-old, Chester Earl Theus. Theus was recently released from the Belize Central Prison when he went to live in San Ignacio Town. He spent most of his life on Antelope Street in Belize City. A motive is yet to be determined by investigators and they are still following leads to ascertain whether the two killings were connected.