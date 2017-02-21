William Mason and former Employees to Stand Trial for Murder

Five persons will stand trial for the kidnapping and murder of Pastor Lewellyn Lucas. Among the five is the infamous William Danny Mason who is accused of orchestrating the beheading of Pastor Lucas in 2016. The others are Ashton Vanegas, Keron Fernandez, Terrence Fernandez, and Ernest Castillo. The men appeared before Chief Magistrate Anne Marie Smith today for the preliminary inquiry during which prosecutor ACP Chester Williams submitted a throng of evidence. Included in the long list of exhibits is a caution statement from one of the accused and a DVD recording showing surveillance footage.

CHESTER WILLIAMS

“What we did today was the preliminary inquiry with respect the case of William Mason, etal and the PI was not one that was contested by the defense and so what we did was a paper committal.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“How many witnesses are you able to say will testify in this case or have given statements to the police?”

CHESTER WILLIAMS

“We have over 20 witnesses who the prosecution will be relying on at the day of trial to be able to prove the case against William Mason.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“In the case of those tests that were sent abroad and the ballistic tests would they be available in time in terms of the trial?”

CHESTER WILLIAMS

“Well we are hoping that they will be, we have sent them and by all indications we believe that it will be in the country by then. The case had been committed to the June session of the supreme court so I believe we have sufficient time to be able to get the evidence back in the country for them. The case of the prosecution is a very good circumstantial case and even in the absence of the testing’s we sent abroad I still do believe we have a very good case but it would be best to have them. We have surveillance tape that the prosecution will be relying on at the trial in respect to this matter.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Is that one of the key exhibits?”

CHESTER WILLIAMS

“I’m not going to say heavily but we will be relying on it.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Is there a back up to that DVD as things go missing?”

CHESTER WILLIAMS

“We do have backups for everything that we provide to the court.”

The case goes to trial in June. All accused remain in custody. According to Williams, the Director of Public Prosecution will now handle the case.