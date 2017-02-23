Home / Corruption / Gordon Wade Cites Political Interference as a Culture in Immigration

Gordon Wade Cites Political Interference as a Culture in Immigration

By
Updated: February 23, 2017

Senior Immigration Officer, Gordon Wade, appeared before the Senate Select Committee yesterday. Wade was questioned on an array of subjects relating to the inner workings of the nationality department. At the end of testimony, Wade made recommendations to the committee on how the many irregular behaviors within the department can be addressed.

GORDON WADE

The senate continues its hearing next Wednesday.

Related Posts