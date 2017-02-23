Who Will Face Prosecution When Inquiry Concludes?

Every Wednesday, inside the National Assembly building in Belmopan, the Senate Special Select Committee interrogates persons whose name appears in the Auditor General’s Special Visa and other findings Report on the Immigration and Nationality Department for the period 2011-2013. Several persons have been called to testify and several revelations have been made. The committee still has not questioned several key persons of interest such as former Minister of State Elvin Penner, Eric Chang and Patrick Tillett. But when the inquiry is concluded, will someone be held responsible? That questioned was posed to Chairman, Senator Aldo Salazar.

ALDO SALAZAR

”

The committee has summoned Eric Chang and Patrick Tillett since they rejected the invitation last week Wednesday.