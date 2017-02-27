Home / Arson/Fire / Arson Suspected in Destruction of Principal’s Office

Arson Suspected in Destruction of Principal’s Office

By
Updated: February 27, 2017

The administration of the United Community Primary School in southern Belize is spending the day clearing debris from a fire that consumed the principal’s office in the wee hours of this morning.  Anthony Zuniga is the school Principal; he spoke with us on what he found when he got to the school.

ANTHONY ZUNIGA

The United Community Primary School is located between the villages of Santa Cruz and San Roman Villages on the Southern Highway.

Related Posts