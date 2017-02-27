Arson Suspected in Destruction of Principal’s Office
Updated: February 27, 2017
The administration of the United Community Primary School in southern Belize is spending the day clearing debris from a fire that consumed the principal’s office in the wee hours of this morning. Anthony Zuniga is the school Principal; he spoke with us on what he found when he got to the school.
ANTHONY ZUNIGA
”
The United Community Primary School is located between the villages of Santa Cruz and San Roman Villages on the Southern Highway.