Boy Gets Shot Whilst Watching TV at Home
Updated: February 27, 2017
A thirteen year old student was shot on Sunday night. Police say just after eleven o’clock last night they went to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital where they saw the teenager, a student of Antelope Street, suffering from gunshot wounds to both feet. The teenager was reportedly inside his home with his brother watching television when they heard several gunshots and he realized he had been shot. He was transported to the KHMH where he is listed in a stable condition.