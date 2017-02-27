Christian Workers Union Has New Lead

Dale Trujeque was elected as the President of the Christian Workers Union on Saturday. The elections were held during the annual general meeting at the UWI Open Campus in Belize City. Trujeque, who succeeds Audrey Matura, will be joined on the new CWU Executive Board by Treasurer Ella Waight, Trustees Phillipa McDonald, Deon Pitter and Brian Duncan. According to Trujeque, Vice President Basil Brannon and Organizer Stephany Gongora complete the Board and are holdovers from the previous Board until elections planned for later this year at a Special General Meeting, where a revamped CWU Constitution will be placed before Members for their approval.

Trujeque shared some of the areas the new executive will be looking at.

Trujeque was challenged by Wilmore Staines who received 112 votes less than Trujeque.