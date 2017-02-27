Convicted Drug Trafficker Escapes from Prison

A 27-year-old male prisoner broke out from the Belize Central Prison on Sunday after he was sent on an errand to the guard tower. Jonathan Galan was serving three years for drug trafficking with a fine of ten thousand dollars with an additional three years should he default on payment. A prison official told Love News that Galan went unaccounted for at around 11:30am after he was sent to deliver food to the guard tower. Galan was a trustee at the prison, meaning that he was not deemed a flight risk and as such he was trusted to work on the unsecured prison farm. Galan was a resident of Camalote Village, Cayo District prior to his conviction. He has been at the prison since November 17, 2014 and was a trustee since July 2016. Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Galan who is of Hispanic descent and stands about five feet three inches tall.