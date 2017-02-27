Minor Gets Hit and Killed on Faber’s Road by Cab Driver

Six-year-old Ashanti Pollard was knocked down and killed on Sunday night. The six year old girl was along with her mother, 42-year-old Dawn Swasey on Faber’s Road when she was hit by a speeding car. Police say they were on mobile patrol when approaching the corner of Kroman Road and Fabers Road Extension, they saw a silver colored car traveling at a high speed. The vehicle hit the child, causing severe head and body injuries and she died on the scene. Police have since detained the driver of the vehicle, 43-year-old Albert Martinez of Western Pines pending charges of manslaughter by negligence, causing death by careless conduct, and driving without due care and attention. Police say a urine sample was taken from Martinez.