Music Ambassador’s 2016 Year in Review

Shyne Barrow is the son of Prime Minister Dean Barrow. In April 2010 he was appointed as Belize’s Music Ambassador; a move that many were and remain displeased with. Today the Music Ambassador was put to task on social media in terms of his efforts and work done in promoting local artist. Shyne’s response was quite lengthy as he issued a 2016 Year in Review. According to his response, there has been the Music Business Masters Class with internationally acclaimed guest speakers. This program, he says, is to help local artists build their careers and to explore the various opportunities available in the music industry. The guest speakers brought into Belize for these sessions included the creator for Nicky Minaj’s Anaconda, Jay Anonymous who also worked with Chris Brown, Will Smith, Fergie and the Black Eyed Peas. Belizean American, Jeff Christie was also in Belize as part of this program with a record of working as Tour Manager for Puff Daddy, Nas, Dr Dre and Eminem. The Vice President of Def Jam and the VP for Revolt TV were also a part of the training sessions for local artists. The ambassador’s year in review also made note of the Belize Music Week 2016 which saw its debut on May 23 with a goal to celebrate Belizean musicians both past and present. During this week, there were free performances by Supa G, Sweet Pain and Chico Ramos as well as round table discussions with the local artists who performed at the New Orleans Jazz Festival. Open Mic is another initiative that was launched by the Music Ambassador with cash prizes of up to two thousand dollars with an aim at exploring and honing new and existing talents. This Open Mic event was held in Belize City, Orange Walk and Dangriga and was held on a monthly basis for several consecutive months. The Office of the Music Ambassador played a crucial role in securing funding for artists to take part in the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and led a Belize delegation to the World Music Expo. There was also the sponsorship and in some cases participation in several other events including the Belize International Film Festival, Intellectual Property Seminars, Love FM Christmas Parade, Belize International Jazz Festival, Miss Belize Universe, Sound Fest, TV Ramos Celebration and Garifuna Settlement Day. The 2016 review also noted that there were cases where the Music Ambassador worked with several artists for various events including Lord Rhaburn, Cucunu Bwai, TR Shine, Ernestine Carballo, Blackberry, Melonie Gillett, Tyfara Andazi, Boss Lady, Al Obando, Lova Boy, Ras Indio, Paranda Blues, Tanya Carter and DJ Dalla, among others. Ambassdor Shyne Barrow noted that for 2017 his office is looking at the resurgence of brukdown music with dynamic input from Cucunu Bwai, TR Shine and Ernestine Carballo. There is also the emergence of Belizean Dancehall, Belizean Rap and Punta.